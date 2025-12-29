Kuniko Identifies Promising Gold Anomaly at Geenobby Prospect

Kuniko Limited (ASX: KNI), a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects, has announced encouraging soil geochemistry and rock chip sampling results from the Geenobby gold prospect within its Commonwealth Project. The Commonwealth Project is located approximately 100km north of Orange, NSW, within the Lachlan Fold Belt. Detailed soil geochemical results have defined a coherent gold anomaly spatially associated with a prominent demagnetised corridor evident in aeromagnetic data. The gold-in-soil anomalism forms a continuous trend extending over several hundred metres, coinciding with interpreted north-northeast and northeast-trending structures. Rock chip samples grading greater than 1 g/t Au are clustered along the southern portion of this corridor, spatially coincident with elevated soil gold values.

New rock chip sample GNR002, collected north of the main cluster, returned 6 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 88 g/t Bi, 22 g/t Mo and 27 ppm Te, extending the recognised mineralised trend into a previously untested area. A prominent Au-in-soil anomaly is also associated with this area and remains open to the north. These results confirm the continuity of the mineralising system along strike and highlight the potential for additional mineralisation. The combined soil and rock-chip results define a laterally continuous, structurally controlled mineralised corridor that remains open to the north, south, and east.

The company believes the strong spatial relationship between gold anomalism, interpreted structures, and the demagnetised magnetic zone is indicative of a hydrothermal system associated with intrusive activity. The geochemical survey programs have been designed to meet earn-in expenditure and work commitments under Kuniko’s joint-venture agreement with Impact Minerals Ltd, ensure the company’s exploration licenses remain in good standing, and provide surface geochemical vectors to support drill-target refinement.

Next steps for Kuniko include follow-up field mapping and targeted rock chip sampling to validate interpreted structures, alteration zones, and priority soil anomalies. Assay results are pending from the Gladstone West soil sampling program. Kuniko’s maiden drill program at Commonwealth and Silica Hill is scheduled to commence in January 2026.