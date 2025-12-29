Austin Metals Advances BIF-Hosted Gold Model at Brunswick Hill

Austin Metals Limited (ASX: AYT) has provided an update on its BIF-hosted gold targeting model at the Brunswick Hill Prospect, part of the Austin Gold Project in Western Australia’s Murchison Goldfields. Austin Metals is a gold and precious metals explorer focused on the prolific mining districts of Western Australia, with a flagship 111km2 Austin Gold Project. The refined model, which the company believes will unlock Vadrians-style targets, is supported by recent high-grade drilling intercepts.

Shallow, high-grade drilling intercepts include 2 metres at 10.3 g/t Au from 62 metres (24BHRC04) and 6 metres at 3.5 g/t Au from 65 metres, including 1 metre at 17.1 g/t Au (24BHRC05). The Brunswick Hill BIF corridor remains significantly under-tested, with over 2 kilometres of prospective BIF strike identified, of which only approximately 500 metres has been partially drill-tested.

Managing Director Mike Moore commented that Brunswick Hill is emerging as a compelling BIF-hosted gold system, underpinned by historical high-grade intercepts and strong structural controls consistent with Vadrians-style mineralisation. Austin Metals is integrating recent field observations with regional analogue studies to strengthen confidence in the gold system at Brunswick Hill. The updated model identifies oxide-facies jaspilite and magnetite–chert BIF as the most favourable host units.

Geophysical interpretation and ground validation are planned for early Q1 2026 to refine targets for drill testing. Austin Metals’ 2026 exploration programs will be staged to efficiently develop the refined model into ranked, drill-ready targets. This includes geophysical interpretation, targeted ground truthing, target ranking, drill planning, and systematic drilling of highest-ranked targets to test strike and depth potential.