Aeris Resources Receives Development Consent for Constellation Project

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS) has announced that it has received Development Consent from the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure for its Constellation Project. Aeris Resources is a mid-tier base and precious metals producer with a copper-dominant portfolio comprising operating assets, development projects, and exploration prospects. The company is focused on organic growth, exploration, and strategic merger and acquisition opportunities.

The Constellation Project is located in the Cobar Basin Region of New South Wales, approximately 45 kilometres north-east of the Tritton Processing Plant. According to previous statements, the open pit Ore Reserve Estimate includes a Probable Ore Reserve of 2.3 Mt @ 2.0% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, containing 47 kt Cu, 49 koz Au, and 228 koz Ag. The Total Mineral Resource Estimate for the project is 7.6 Mt @ 2.0% Cu, 0.7 g/t Au, and 2.5 g/t Ag.

Executive Chairman of Aeris, Andre Labuschagne, stated that receiving development consent represents a key milestone for the Project. He added that coupled with the recently declared Open Pit Ore Reserve, the company is in a strong position for Constellation to become the next major ore source for Tritton in the near term.

Aeris Resources acknowledged and thanked the NSW Government for its continued support. This announcement has been authorised for lodgement by Executive Chairman, Andre Labuschagne.