EPX Limited Announces Share Purchase Plan

EPX Limited (ASX: EPX), an ASX-listed company focused on [the provision of electrical products], has announced a share purchase plan (SPP) offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for new fully paid ordinary shares in the company. The offer is open to shareholders recorded on the company’s share register as of 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 17 December 2025, with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Singapore, or the United Arab Emirates.

Eligible shareholders can apply for a maximum of $30,000 worth of shares at an issue price of $0.25 per share. This SPP Issue Price is the same price as the company’s recent share placement to professional and sophisticated investors, as announced on 18 December 2025. The company is seeking to raise up to $700,000 under the Offer. The Offer is not underwritten. The Board may decide in its absolute discretion to either scale back applications or issue an amount above or below $700,000, depending on the level of demand received.

Participation in the SPP is optional and not transferable. The SPP opens on 29 December 2025 and is scheduled to close at 5:00pm (Sydney time) on 20 January 2026. Applications for new shares must be for a minimum of $1,000, up to the maximum of $30,000, in specified increments. Full details on how to participate are contained in the SPP Booklet and Application Form available at www.investorserve.com.au.

According to the announcement, the Board urges shareholders to read the SPP Booklet carefully, along with announcements made by the company to the ASX, before deciding whether to participate. Shareholders with any questions can contact the Company on 1300 737 760 (within Australia) or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Sydney time), Monday to Friday.