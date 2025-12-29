Argo Investments Announces On-Market Buy-Back

Argo Investments Limited (ASX: ARG) has announced a new on-market buy-back program. Argo Investments is an Australian investment firm focused on long-term investments in a diversified portfolio of Australian equities. The company aims to provide shareholders with a consistent stream of fully franked dividends, complemented by long-term capital growth.

The buy-back will allow the company to repurchase up to 37 million of its ordinary fully paid shares. The buy-back is scheduled to commence on 2 January 2026 and will continue until 31 December 2026. Macquarie Securities (Australia) Ltd will act as the broker for the buy-back on behalf of Argo Investments.

The total number of securities on issue in the class to be bought back is 758,789,060. The company has stated that the buy-back is for capital management purposes and is a renewal of their existing on-market buy-back facility. The consideration for the buy-back will be paid in Australian dollars.

The buy-back does not require security holder approval. The company is renewing the buy-back for another 12 months to manage capital effectively.