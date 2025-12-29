Simble Solutions Secures Exclusive Nanosensor IP and Completes $2.5M Placement

Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS), a global Energy and Sustainability provider with integrated solutions across energy efficiency, sustainability and renewable energy development, today announced it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Next Nano Pty Ltd. Next Nano holds an exclusive license from Macquarie University for a novel ultraviolet (UV) and environmental sensor technology based on a three-dimensional zinc oxide nanostructure (Nanosensor Technology). The acquisition aims to enhance Simble’s in-house sensor capabilities, improve SimbleSense intelligence, and expand IoT safety applications.

The Nanosensor Technology is engineered for high-sensitivity environmental and optical sensing, with applications across industrial safety, healthcare, defence, robotics, and consumer electronics. Simble anticipates the acquisition will allow the company to design and potentially manufacture its own sensor devices, reducing reliance on third-party hardware, which currently constitutes approximately 65% of SimbleSense’s cost of sales. Integration of the technology is expected to enhance workplace safety and ESG data capabilities by embedding UV, air-quality, and process sensors into SimbleSense deployments.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Simble has secured firm commitments to raise $2.5 million through a two-tranche placement of 500 million shares at $0.005 per share. Funds raised will support the development of the Nanosensor Technology and provide growth capital for Simble’s existing businesses and working capital. Completion of the acquisition is conditional on shareholder approval and confirmatory due diligence by Simble on Next Nano and the Technology. The company expects completion to occur in Q1 2026.

Simble’s CEO, Fadi Geha, stated that the acquisition marks a significant step in Simble’s evolution towards a broader, sensor-enabled IoT and safety data platform. The Nanosensor Technology is expected to position Simble to participate in a new class of miniaturised, low-power sensing devices deployable across various sectors, expanding the company’s long-term opportunities.