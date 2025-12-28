Sprintex Secures Landmark A$27.4m Order for ZLD-UP® Systems

Sprintex Limited (ASX: SIX), an Australian company specialising in the engineering, research, product development, and manufacturing of ultra high-speed electric motors and clean air compressors, has announced a binding Purchase Order (PO) valued at €15.6m (A$27.4m) with MW Techniek Systems B.V. (Mest Water). The order is for the supply of stationary ZLD-UP® compressor systems and associated PLC control systems, referred to as ‘Complete Systems’. This marks the largest single order in Sprintex’s history.

The PO covers 500 high-speed MVR compressor systems and 500 integrated PLC control systems. This milestone signifies the transition from an evaluation and validation phase to a contracted commercial deployment, following 18 months of collaboration with Mest Water. All initial evaluation systems, including PLC control systems, are scheduled for shipment before 31 December 2025.

Delivery of the ordered Complete Systems is slated to begin in March 2026, with staged monthly supply continuing through 2026 and into 2027. The indicative delivery cadence projects approximately 20 Complete Systems per month from March to October 2026, generating roughly €660k (A$1.2m) in monthly revenue. This is expected to increase to approximately 40 Complete Systems per month from November 2026 to July 2027, resulting in average monthly revenue of around €1.2m (A$2.1m).

Sprintex CEO & Managing Director, Mr Jay Upton, stated that this PO marks a major milestone for Sprintex and confirms the successful transition of their MVR compressor and control technology from evaluation and validation into contracted commercial deployment. He also noted that all evaluation systems are scheduled for shipment before year-end, removing a key execution risk. The commercialisation of Sprintex’s technology follows an extensive evaluation phase, which has now been completed.