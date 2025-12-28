EPX Limited Announces Share Purchase Plan

EPX Limited (ASX:EPX), an ASX-listed company, is pleased to announce a share purchase plan (SPP) offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for fully paid ordinary shares in the company. EPX Limited is focused on developing innovative technology solutions. The SPP aims to raise up to $700,000.

Eligible shareholders, defined as those recorded on the company’s share register as of 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on 17 December 2025, with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Singapore, or the United Arab Emirates, can apply for a maximum of $30,000 worth of new shares at an issue price of $0.25 per share. This SPP Issue Price is the same price as the company’s recent share placement to professional and sophisticated investors, announced on 18 December 2025.

Participation in the SPP is optional and not transferable. The offer opens on 29 December 2025 and closes at 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on 20 January 2026, subject to the company’s discretion to change the date. Applications for new shares must be for a minimum of $1,000, increasing in increments as specified in the SPP Booklet. Full details on how to participate are available in the SPP Booklet and Application Form, accessible at www.investorserve.com.au. The Board urges shareholders to read the SPP Booklet carefully before deciding whether to participate.

The company is seeking to raise up to $700,000 under the Offer, which is not underwritten. The Board may decide to scale back applications or issue an amount above or below $700,000, depending on demand. Shareholders wanting to participate are encouraged to act promptly. For inquiries, shareholders can contact the Company on 1300 737 760 (within Australia) or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia) between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm (Sydney time), Monday to Friday.