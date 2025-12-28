Aeeris Ltd (ASX: AER), an Environmental Services company specialising in the delivery of weather and climate intelligence, has confirmed the receipt of its FY25 Refundable Research & Development (R&D) Tax offset, totalling $506,992.50. The company delivers weather and climate intelligence through its subsidiaries, Early Warning Network (EWN) and Climatics. According to the announcement, this incentive will support ongoing investment in the company’s proprietary technology platforms.

The funds will particularly bolster the development of Aeeris’ new Australian Weather And Risk Environment (AWARE) system and enhance its forecasting capabilities. EWN AWARE represents a significant advancement, forming the core of Aeeris’ next-generation weather intelligence platform. R&D activities throughout FY25 focused on building high-performance cloud architecture and developing data-processing pipelines. The company also integrated new modelling techniques to improve event detection, speed, and precision.

Further R&D efforts progressed new forecasting methodologies, including AI-assisted systems and proprietary hail and severe storm prediction tools. Aeeris states that these advancements increase operational independence and reduce reliance on legacy systems. They also expand the company’s IP base, supporting higher long-term margins and scalability.

Aeeris’ board of directors has approved the release of this announcement. The company believes that the R&D Tax Incentive remains an important contributor to its technology roadmap, backing its strategy to deliver cutting-edge environmental intelligence and drive future product innovation.