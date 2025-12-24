Metgasco Extends Convertible Loan Agreement with Glennon Small Companies

Metgasco Ltd (ASX: MEL), an Australian gas exploration company focused on developing its gas assets, has announced an extension to its convertible loan agreement with Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1). The original agreement’s repayment date has been extended from 31 December 2025 to 30 June 2026. This extension maintains all existing terms and conditions of the initial agreement, as per previous ASX announcements on 19 August 2024, 27 September 2024, and 27 November 2024.

The extension provides Metgasco with additional financial flexibility as it continues its operations. The company is focused on exploring and developing its gas assets. Metgasco aims to deliver long-term value to its shareholders through strategic investments and operational efficiencies.

The decision to extend the loan agreement was approved and authorised for release by the Metgasco Board. Metgasco’s corporate headquarters are located in Perth, Western Australia.

For further details, stakeholders can contact Managing Director Ken Aitken directly via the provided contact information on the company website.