Vertex Minerals Secures $4.5 Million in Loan Facilities for Reward Gold Mine

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) has announced it has secured A$4.5 million in loan facilities to accelerate the ramp-up at its Reward Gold Mine. Vertex Minerals is focused on gold processing using a gravity gold plant and continues underground development to support production. The company has executed two arm’s length Loan Facility Agreements with unrelated parties, providing additional liquidity during ramp-up and gold sales settlement cycles.

The first facility, amounting to A$3 million, is with an existing shareholder who is also a client of CPS Capital Pty Ltd. The second facility is for A$1.5 million with Global ESG Investments Limited, a Monaco-based professional investor in the resource sector. These funds will be allocated to underground development, plant optimisation, and working capital to support the accelerated ramp-up at the high-grade Reward Gold Mine.

Repayments are projected to be made from positive operating cash flow in calendar year 2026, contingent on operational performance and gold sales. The loan facility with Global ESG Investments Limited carries an interest rate of approximately 12.85% per annum for a seven-month term, with interest payable in cash or in options at the lender’s election, subject to shareholder approval. A similar agreement was made with the existing shareholder on similar terms.

Roger Jackson, Executive Chairman of Vertex, expressed his satisfaction with the debt funding facilities, acknowledging the support of the lending syndicates and highlighting the attractive qualities of the Reward Gold Mine. Further details of the loan facilities are available in Annexure A of the company’s announcement.