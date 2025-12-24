Truscott Mining Corporation Completes Placement

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:TRM) has announced the completion of its proposed placement, as initially announced on December 16, 2025. Truscott Mining Corporation is focused on mineral exploration and development, particularly in gold and base metals. The placement successfully raised $1,440,000 before costs.

The placement resulted in the issue of 18,000,000 shares and 9,000,001 free attached options, bringing the total securities issued to 27,000,001. These shares and options will be entered into Shareholders’ security holdings, with the corresponding Appendix 2A lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today. The newly issued shares are scheduled to be quoted on the ASX starting December 29, 2025.

Truscott Mining Corporation is actively engaging with geologists and drilling companies. The company anticipates commencing drilling operations in January 2026, contingent on favourable weather conditions. This strategic move underscores Truscott’s commitment to advancing its exploration projects and unlocking potential value for shareholders.

The release of this ASX announcement was authorised by the Board. Michael J Povey, Company Secretary, has signed off on the announcement.