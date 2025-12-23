Audio Pixels Achieves Breakthrough in MEMS Process Development

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited (ASX: AKP) has announced a significant technological breakthrough in the independent development of its Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) process. Audio Pixels is focused on developing and commercialising cutting-edge solid-state digital loudspeaker technology. Their advanced device architecture has consistently challenged the limits of conventional MEMS fabrication, with the precision required for the company’s second-generation MEMS transducer array proving difficult to achieve through external foundries.

In response to these challenges, Audio Pixels initiated an independent MEMS fabrication process-flow development program, as announced in March 2025. The primary goal of this program was to determine the feasibility of a reliable and scalable manufacturing pathway for its Gen-II MEMS architecture. Management has confirmed that the program has achieved its objectives, delivering positive results.

Test and measurement data from recently produced wafers confirm the success of the company’s independent process development. A robust and reliable fabrication process flow has been established that meets the product’s specifications, with performance levels in some areas exceeding what was previously considered possible with conventional MEMS manufacturing. Instructions have been issued to the fabrication partner to advance additional wafers using the established process flow.

The company’s focus has now shifted to quantifying acoustic performance. While acoustic measurements at the wafer level are complex, particularly on bare wafers, initial electromechanical measurements suggest that adapting testing infrastructure and procedures is needed, rather than addressing limitations in device performance. Acoustic results will be reported once appropriate testing conditions are met. This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by Fred Bart.