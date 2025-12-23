Jayride Group Releases Interim Financial Report for September Quarter

JAYRIDE Group Limited (ASX: JAY), a technology-enabled mobility platform focused on airport and destination ground transportation services, has lodged its interim financial report for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. The report, which includes an Independent Auditor’s Review Report from RSM Australia Partners, is part of the company’s ongoing reinstatement process following completion of its 30 June 2025 year-end audit.

RSM conducted its review in accordance with ASRE 2410, stating they are not aware of any matters causing them to believe the report does not give a true and fair view of the company’s financial position or is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 and relevant accounting standards. However, the auditor’s report includes a Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern, noting the company’s reliance on securing additional funding, generating revenue, and/or restructuring existing liabilities.

The Directors believe the company will continue as a going concern, citing capital raised during and after the reporting period, cost-reduction measures, and a proposed Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for historical obligations. Key financial highlights include a total comprehensive loss of $399,026, a material improvement from the prior corresponding period; reduced operating and business improvement costs; and a strengthened liquidity position following capital raising activities.

The company is actively engaged with the ASX regarding its reinstatement and will provide updates as appropriate. The report was authorised for release by the Board of Jayride Group Limited.