Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX: CU6), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation products to improve cancer treatment outcomes, has announced that an abstract based on the Co-PSMA Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT) has been accepted for oral presentation at the European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress 2026. The EAU Congress is Europe’s largest urological conference, scheduled for March 13-16, 2026, in London, UK. The Co-PSMA trial (NCT06907641) was led by Prof Louise Emmett at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney.

The abstract highlights results from a Phase II IIT titled “Comparative performance of 64Copper [64Cu]-SAR-bisPSMA vs. 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET CT for the detection of prostate cancer recurrence in the setting of biochemical failure following radical prostatectomy”. This trial evaluated Clarity’s diagnostic product, 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA, in comparison to standard-of-care 68Ga-PSMA-11 in 50 patients with low prostate-specific antigen (PSA) who had undergone radical prostatectomy without salvage therapy and had PSA levels between 0.2 and 0.75 ng/mL.

The presentation at the EAU Congress 2026 will expand on earlier findings that the trial met its primary endpoint. The trial demonstrated that 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA positron emission tomography (PET) / computed tomography (CT) detected significantly more lesions per patient than the standard of care, 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT. These results contribute to the increasing evidence that 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA improves prostate cancer detection compared to current standard PSMA PET agents, which are known to have low sensitivity, especially in patients with low PSA levels.

Dr Alan Taylor, Executive Chairperson of Clarity, stated that 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA was developed to overcome the shortfalls of current standard PSMA imaging agents. He noted the molecule’s rapid progress from invention to Phase III trials, emphasising its differentiated performance demonstrated in clinical trials and real-world evidence. Clarity is currently advancing two registrational Phase III trials and anticipates completing recruitment for both next year.