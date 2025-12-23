Sydney, 23 December 2025 – 360 Capital Group (ASX: TGP), an ASX-listed investment and funds management group focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets, has lodged its Target’s Statement in response to the unconditional on-market takeover bid from TT Investments Pty Limited. TT Investments is offering $0.31 per stapled security for all securities in 360 Capital Group that it, together with its associates, does not currently own.

The Target’s Statement, authorised for release by the 360 Capital Group’s Independent Board Committee, provides TGP securityholders with important information to consider when evaluating the offer. The document will be sent to TT Investments and lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today. It is also being distributed to TGP securityholders who have nominated an email address, receiving a link to an electronic copy, while others will receive a letter with details on accessing the statement online.

The statement includes a unanimous recommendation from the Independent Board Committee (IBC) that TGP securityholders accept the offer from TT Investments, in the absence of a superior proposal. The IBC appointed Grant Thornton Corporate Finance Pty Ltd as the Independent Expert, which concluded that the offer is fair and reasonable. Securityholders are urged to carefully review the information contained in the Target’s Statement, and to seek professional advice from their financial, legal, or taxation advisor if they have any doubts about how to respond to the offer.

More information about 360 Capital Group can be found on the ASX website (www.asx.com.au) using the code “TGP”, or on the company’s website (www.360capital.com.au). Securityholders can also contact the 360 Capital investor enquiry line on 1300 082 130 or via email at investor.relations@360capital.com.au.