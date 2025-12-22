Orange Minerals NL (ASX: OMX), an Australian exploration company focused on polymetallic opportunities in Western Australia’s Pilbara region and New South Wales’ Lachlan Fold Belt, has announced a significant update on its diamond drilling activities at the Lennon’s Find Project in Western Australia. The company is pleased with early results.

The drilling intercepted over 25 metres of visually identified sulphides from 510 metres downhole. The company anticipates receiving assay results from the drilling program in Quarter 1 2026, which will provide definitive grade testing. Following the assay results, Orange Minerals plans to conduct a Downhole Electromagnetic Survey in early Quarter 1 2026 to further refine targeting at depth.

Managing Director Mr Chris Michael expressed excitement about the initial findings. He stated the visual intercept of semi-massive sulphides at Lennon’s Find confirms their strong geophysical target. The company views the results as a testament to the team’s planning and geological modelling.

Orange Minerals completed drilling of a 615m diamond hole, co-funded by the Western Australian Government under its Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS), to test a deep induced polarisation (IP) anomaly. Lennon’s Find hosts a near-surface JORC 2012 Inferred Resource of 1.35Mt @ 5.9% Zn, 0.2% Cu, 1.6% Pb, 0.28g/t Au and 84g/t Ag. The company is awaiting assay results from drillhole OLFD001, which are expected during quarter 1 2026.