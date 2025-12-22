Wingara AG Secures $250,000 Loan Facility

Wingara AG Limited (ASX:WGR), an Australian agricultural company focused on the export of premium agricultural products, has announced it has secured binding commitments for a $250,000 loan facility. The loan is from entities associated with NAOS Asset Management Ltd. According to an ASX announcement released on December 23, 2025, the company intends to use the funds to continue pursuing several transaction opportunities.

The key terms of the facility include an interest rate of 12% per annum, accruing daily and capitalised every three months. The repayment date is set for December 31, 2026, but may be earlier if the company successfully completes a capital raising of at least $1,000,000. Wingara AG also stated that the facility is unsecured.

Subject to shareholder approval at the next general meeting, the lender may convert the money owing into convertible notes. The company has outlined the terms and conditions of these convertible notes, including a face value of $1.00 per note, a maturity date of December 31, 2026, and the same 12% per annum coupon rate. Conversion into ordinary shares is possible at any time up to the maturity date, with the conversion price based on the higher of a 20-day VWAP or the offer price of a public prospectus, less a 25% discount.

The announcement was approved for release by the Board of Directors of Wingara AG Limited. Further details regarding the loan facility and convertible notes are available by contacting Marcello Diamante, Executive Director, at the provided email address.