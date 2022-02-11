Adbri (ASX:ABC) signs supply deal with OZ Minerals

Adbrihas signed an agreement with OZ Mineralsto supply cementitious materials to the OZ Minerals' Carrapateena mine in South Australia.The contract value is around $10 million over a three-year term, with options to extend to 2027. In addition to the supply of cement, Adbri will also supply aggregate and sand from the company’s hard rock and sand quarries in South Australia, as well as providing logistics services.“Adbri is pleased to build on our long-term relationship with OZ Minerals. This contract is in addition to our existing agreement to supply the OZ Minerals Prominent Hill mine and demonstrates the strength of our local integrated manufacturing footprint serving the South Australian market,” said chief executive officer Nick Miller.Shares in Adbriare trading 0.7 per cent lower at $2.91.