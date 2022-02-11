Boral (ASX:BLD) completes sale of US Fly Ash business

Building material company Boralhas completed the sale of its North American Fly Ash business to Eco Material Technologies for $1.05 billion.“The divestment of Fly Ash marks the completion of our divestment program and realigns our business portfolio. It follows the recent sale of our North American Building Products and 50 per cent owned Meridian Brick businesses, and Australian Building Products businesses."“Our strategy is to focus on our leading position as an integrated construction materials manufacturer and supplier in Australia, build on our competitive advantage and improve our performance and profitability to deliver higher returns for shareholders.”Shares in Boralare trading 3.3 per cent lower at $3.80.