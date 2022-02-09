NSW Court approves Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) takeover

The Supreme Court of NSW has approved Sydney Aviation Alliance’s proposed scheme to acquire all shares in Sydney AirportThe airport expects to lodge a copy of the court orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today, at which point the scheme will become legally effective.If this occurs, Sydney Airport will apply for its securities to be suspended from trading on the ASX from the close of trade todayShares in Sydney Airportare trading 0.2 per cent higher at $8.72.