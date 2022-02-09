Temple & Webster's (ASX:TPW) 1H FY22 revenue surges 46%

Temple & Webster’srevenue grew 46 per cent over the half year to $235.4 million, thanks to their customer base growing by 34 per cent to 906,000.The furniture retailer defied the challenges of the supply chain issues. The company is off to a positive start to 2022 with sales in January up 26 per cent compared to the same time a year ago.“Temple & Webster remains one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, delivering record revenue of $235.4 million for the half, up 46 per cent on the year before and an incredible 218 per cent on FY20," said chief executive officer Mark Coulter."That means the business has more than tripled in 2 years. Despite all the challenges that Covid continues to throw at the world, including significant disruptions to global supply chains and domestic logistics, Temple & Webster continues to outgrow the market, while keeping our customers very happy.”Shares in Temple & Websterare trading 10.8 per cent higher at $8.92.