Macquarie (ASX:MQG) unveils "record quarter" amid strong market conditions

by Lauren Evans February 08, 2022 12:00 PM

Macquarie’s (ASX:MQG) commodities and global markets business was the investment bank’s bright performing division, contributing 37 per cent of the group’s profit amid strong market conditions.

The company has described its financial year 2022’s third quarter as a “record” period for the group.

“We continue to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions us well to respond to the current environment," said chief executive officer Shemara Wikramanayake. 

"More broadly, we remain well positioned over the medium term, based on our deep expertise in major markets, a diversified and adaptable mix of strong businesses, an ongoing program to identify cost saving initiatives and efficiency, a strong and conservative balance sheet and a proven risk management framework and culture."

The company reported a group capital surplus of $11.5 billion while the bank’s CET1 ratio was 12.2 per cent. 

Shares in Macquarie’s (ASX:MQG) are trading 4.3 per cent higher at $202.35. 

