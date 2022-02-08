Bapcor (ASX:BAP) appoints Noel Meehan as CEO

Bapcorhas appointed Noel Meehan as its new chief executive officer to start today.Mr Meehan has been acting CEO since December last year. He started with the company two years ago as chief financial officer.Before Bapcor, he was chief financial officer at Toll Group and Treasury Wine Estates. He has also held executive roles at Orica and Qantas."Having completed an extensive global search that included a number of high calibre candidates, we are confident that Noel is the best person to lead Bapcor," said executive chair Margaret Haseltine."Noel is energised to simplify and grow the business, is very well placed to deliver on the organisation’s immediate, emerging and long term objectives, and he has garnered the support of the group leadership team on that journey."Shares in Bapcorare trading 0.3 per cent higher at $7.10.