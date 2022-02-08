Stocks of the Hour: Macquarie, Charter Hall Long WALE REIT & Bapcor

Macquarie’scommodities and global markets business was the investment bank’s bright performing division, contributing 37 per cent of the group’s profit amid strong market conditions. The company has described its financial year 2022’s third quarter as a “record” period for the group. Shares are trading 4.1 per cent higher at $202.06.Charter Hall Long WALE REIThas lifted its distributions by 5.1 per cent to $15.24 per share for the half year ending December 31. The real estate investment trust lifted its operating earnings by 5.6 per cent from the prior year period as property valuations soared 8.3 per cent. Shares are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $4.89.Bapcorhas appointed Noel Meehan as its new chief executive officer to start today. Mr Meehan has been acting CEO since December last year. He started with the company two years ago as chief financial officer. Shares are trading 1.6 per cent lower $6.96.