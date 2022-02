Tech weakness pulls S&P 500 & Nasdaq lower, Suncorp trims dividend: ASX to fall

(ASX:MQG)

The Australian sharemarket is set to dip after Wall St closed little unchanged.US stocks closed mixed after a choppy session as investors look to earnings and the inflation data at the end of this week. All this ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next month where it’s expected that the central bank will unveil its first interest rate hike. There’s a lot of focus on consumer price index data on Friday, with expectations that inflation is set to rise above the current 7 per cent mark.Markets are also digesting the idea there are likely rate hikes this year. This has contributed to the volatility we have seen, but not just that, investors are also dissecting what it means to change gears from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, the impact it could have on broader markets, in particular within the bond market. Given this consideration set, we have seen a rotation into value stocks as investors review companies with strong balance sheets and pricing power. That means, the ability to pass on price increases to customers, and it can go the other way, reduce prices too.Additionally, investors are also climbing the wall of worries on what it means to hike interest rates and have quantitative tightening happening at the same time, and questioning if this will actually address inflation. There’s the law of supply and demand, economics 101. Rising interest rates can assist in cooling off demand, but what also drives a lot of the pricing pressures are on the supply side.So there are variables that impact inflation outside of the central bank mandate like the coronavirus and how the virus plays havoc on companies and lives. Also, the consumer choices are a variable as to where they choose to buy goods versus services amid this.Now, as economies continue to reopen, we are seeing people want to get out and about. That’s helping your airline stocks, like in yesterday’s session on the ASX, which I will cover shortly, as this will start to help ease the supply chain disruptions, and help the job market as companies will need to hire workers to service those who want more services. This is also one of the contributors as to why we have seen the so called “stay-at home” stocks declined like Zoom on Wall St, Adairswhich we talked about yesterday, Temple & Websterwhich is down 24 per cent for the year.Also, hence why inflation could be seen as "transitory" as there is no defined time series in the definition of "transitory". If supply chains ease and inflation is set to abate, the period could be considered "transitory" in the bigger scheme of things.Meanwhile, our Aussie dollar got a nice boost yesterday after the strong December quarter retail sales. Spending rose 8.2 per cent, its strongest quarterly rise on record, following a 4.4 per cent fall in the September quarter, seasonally adjusted as per the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The boost in consumer spending has cemented analyst’s expectations that the RBA will unveil interest rate lift off in August this year or the second half of the year.With all the volatility that is happening, markets are more hawkish than the central banks as they try to be one step ahead of the next move.At the closing bell, the value-index Dow Jones eked out a gain by 1 point at 35,091, the S&P 500 lost 0.4 per cent to 4,484 while the Nasdaq fell 0.6 per cent to 14,016.Across the S&P 500 sectors, energy was the best performer, up 1.3 per cent followed by financials, consumer staples and industrials eking out a gain. The worst performer was communication services and information technology, with selling pressure continuing on Facebook owner, Meta. The rest closed lower.The yield on the 10-year treasury note closed steady at 1.92 per cent, so consolidating during the session, gold rose on a weaker greenback.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris added 0.8 per cent, Frankfurt gained 0.7 per cent and London’s FTSE added 0.8 per cent led by banks and commodity majors with Rio gaining 2.8 per cent, BP added 0.7 per cent while Shell rose 1.2 per cent.Asian markets closed mixed. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed flat, up 0.03 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite gained over 2 per cent, playing catch up.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.1 per cent lower at 7,111 with travel stocks taking off on travel news. The federal government is set to reopen international borders to double-vaccinated visa holders and tourists from Monday, 21 February. The gains in energy, materials and information technology weren’t enough to lift the local bourse higher as the other sectors closed lower, led by property and healthcare.ANZ Bankfell 1.9 per cent to $26.57 after reporting a net interest margin of 1.57 per cent for the first quarter of financial year 2022, down 8 basis points, or 5 basis points underlying in the second half of 2021, below the consensus of 1.62 per cent. This has been a trend with the major banks amid a highly competitive landscape. Though with rising interest rates on the horizon, the potential tailwinds could drive margin stabilisation.Macquarie Groupgained 0.9 per cent at $194.02, Westpacadded 0.2 per cent at $21.56 while National Australia Bank bucked the trend,closing 1.2 per cent lower at $27.57, while Commonwealthshed 0.1 per cent at $94.Graincorpguided to financial year 2022 operating earnings to be 45 to 63 per cent higher compared to the year prior, thanks to strong demand for Australian grain and oilseeds. They were the best performer, closing 12.3 per cent higher at $8.10. It was followed by shares in Flight Centre Travel Groupand Corporate Travel ManagementThere were some double digit percentage jumps by Regional Express, soaring 14.3 per cent to $1.39, Helloworld Traveljumped 11.3 per cent to $2.56, Webjetrose 6.2 per cent to $5.51, while Qantasclosed 4.6 per cent higher to $5.43.The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Magellan Financial Groupafter co-founder Hamish Douglass stepped down for medical leave, closing 11.2 per cent lower at $16.43. It was followed by shares in Appenand Unibail-Rodamco-WestfieldEnergy stocks rallied amid multi-year high crude prices with Beach Energy, up 2 per cent at $1.53, Woodside Petroleumgained 1.9 per cent at $26.76 and Santosclosed 1.6 per cent higher at $7.57Heavyweight miners finished higher led by BHPup 1.2 per cent at $47.39, Fortescue Metalsrose 0.9 per cent at $21.53 and Rio Tintoeked out a 0.07 per cent gain at $114.69.Gold stocks closed lower with Northern Stardown 1.8 per cent at $8.39, Evolution Miningfell 0.6 per cent at $3.62 and Newcrest Miningclosed 0.3 per cent lower at $22.48.Taking all of this into the equation, the SPI futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent fall.Today’s focus is set to be on consumer and business sentiment and how Omicron has played a role in the economy. ANZ and Roy Morgan are set to release their weekly consumer confidence report, while NAB’s business survey for January is also in the calendar today.Suncorp Grouphas trimmed its interim dividend after profit fell 20.8 per cent to $388 million during the first six months of the 2022 financial year. Keep an eye out for more updates. Shares closed 1.2 per cent higher at $11.40 yesterday.There are four companies set to pay eligible shareholders todayAdvanced Share RegistryGryphon Capital Income TrustMetrics Income Opportunities TrustMetrics Master Income TrustMacquarie GroupG.U.D. Holdings LimitedShopping Centres Australasia Property GroupSuncorp Group LimitedIron ore has gained 1.9 per cent to US$149.40. Its futures point to a 3.3 per cent gain.Gold has gained $14.50 or 0.8 per cent to US$1822 an ounce. Iron ore has gained 1.9 per cent to US$149.40. Its futures point to a 3.3 per cent gain.Gold has gained $14.50 or 0.8 per cent to US$1822 an ounce. Silver is up $0.56 or 2.5 per cent to US$23.04 an ounce.Oil has lost $0.89 or almost 1 per cent to US$91.42 a barrel.One Australian Dollar at 8:20 AM has strengthened since Monday (70.82 US cents), buying 71.25 US cents, 52.64 Pence Sterling, 81.97 Yen and 62.28 Euro cents.