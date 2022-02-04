News Corp (ASX:NWS) reports higher revenue

News Corpreported it’s highest quarterly revenue since the company was formed in 2013, up 13 per cent while revenue for the half year rose 15 per cent.The media giant rose earnings before interest, taxes, appreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 18 per cent quarter-on-quater, while total EBITDA for the half year rose 30 per cent from the prior year period."Our businesses are thriving, particularly at the Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing segments, and there was a pronounced surge in profitability at our News Media segment,” said chief executive Robert Thomson.“Meanwhile, Foxtel’s streaming products flourished, with a 66 per cent increase in total customers, and Kayo and BINGE both exceeding one million.”In the quarter, reported earnings per share were $0.40 compared to $0.39 in the prior year.Shares in News Corporationare trading 4.7 per cent higher at $33.04.