Challenger (ASX:CGF) sells 30% stake in Whitehelm Capital

Company News

by Lauren Evans February 02, 2022 01:00 PM

Challenger (ASX:CGF) has sold its 30 per cent stake in Fidante Partners infrastructure affiliate manager Whitehelm Capital to PATRIZIA for $50 million.

The news comes after the investment firm entered into an agreement with PATRIZIA, who already owns 70 per cent of Whitehelm, in September last year.

“The sale provided a unique and compelling opportunity for Challenger to deliver value to Challenger’s shareholders whilst ensuring continuity for Whitehelm’s clients and business operations,” said acting chief executive funds management, Michael Clarke.

“Fidante Partners has launched multiple new affiliates in the past 5 years and has an exciting pipeline of opportunities, and Challenger will continue to invest into our leading Funds Management platform to support its future growth.”

Shares in Challenger (ASX:CGF) are trading 1.7 per cent higher at $5.98. 
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.