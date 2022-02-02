Energy & miners rally, Amcor falls: ASX up 1.2% at noon

The Australian sharemarket advanced this morning led by strong gains across the materials and energy sectors. All sectors are in the green, with utilities gaining the least.Energy stock are leading led by Woodside Petroleumrising 2.8 per cent to $25.75, while Santosis up 2.7 per cent at $7.38 and Beach Energyis trading 2.6 per cent higher at $1.51.Fortescue Metalsis leading the miners by 4 per cent higher at $20.51, followed by Rio Tinto, up 3 per cent at $112.06, then BHPtrading 2.2 per cent higher at $45.90.Gold miners are lifting with Northern Starup 2 per cent at $8.64, Evolution Mininghas added 1.3 per cent at $3.62 and Newcrest Miningis trading 1.2 per cent higher at $22.56.Meanwhile major banks are higher led by Macquarietrading 1.8 per cent higher at $192.04. Commonwealth Bankhas added 0.8 per cent at $94.69, same with ANZ Bankingup 0.8 per cent at $26.73, while Westpacis up 0.6 per cent at $20.52 and National Australia Bankis trading 0.5 per cent higher at $27.78.In the tech space, Blockis trading 3.1 per cent lower at $166.00, Zip Co.is down 2.3 per cent at $3.22, while shares in Afterpayare trading flat at $66.47.In company news, Telstraplans to invest between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion over the next five years in two major telecommunications infrastructure projects. Shares are trading 1 per cent higher at $3.98.Global packaging company Amcorconfirmed its full-year guidance after a strong first half which saw earnings and sales rise, while also announcing an expansion of its share repurchases. Shares fell 3.9 per cent to $16.30.Sandfire Resourcescompleted its acquisition of the MATSA mining complex in south-western Spain. Shares are up 1 per cent to $6.78.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.2 per cent or 85.6 points higher at 7091.6. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 88 points.Today the RBA Governor Philip Lowe is slated to deliver a speech at the National Press Club in Sydney at 12.30pm AEDT.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 2.5 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains is Utilities, up 0.4 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is PolyNovo, trading 5.6 per cent higher at $1.43. It is followed by shares in Champion Ironand Pilbara MineralsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Credit Corp Group, trading 3.9 per cent lower at $33.48. It is followed by shares in PointsBet Holdingsand AmcorGold is trading at US$1802.40 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 71.41 US cents.