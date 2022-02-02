Stocks of the Hour: Telstra, Amcor & Sandfire Resources

Telstraplans to invest between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion over the next five years in two major telecommunications infrastructure projects. The projects aim to support the nation’s digital economy and enable more connectivity across Australia. Shares are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $3.96Amcorhas confirmed its full-year guidance after a strong first half which saw earnings and sales rise, while also announcing an expansion of its share repurchases. The global packaging company said they implemented a range of actions to recover from higher input costs and manage general inflation. Shares are trading 2.8 per cent lower at $16.49Sandfire Resourceshas completed its acquisition of the MATSA mining complex in south-western Spain. Following approval from the Spanish Government, Sandfire will exercise operational control and economic ownership at MATSA effective from yesterday. Shares are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $6.75.