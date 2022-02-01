Healius (ASX:HLS) completes acquisition of Agilex Biolabs

by Lauren Evans February 01, 2022 12:15 PM

Healius (ASX:HLS) has completed the acquisition of all of the issued capital of bioanalytical firm Agilex Biolabs, which is valued at $301.3 million. 

Back in December, Healius said it viewed the deal as a long-term strategic acquisition that would provide the company with a platform for growth into the global clinical trials sector.

“We see Agilex as a natural fit into our existing pathology business and a logical entry point to the fast-growing global bioanalytical laboratory services market," said Healius’ chief executive officer Malcolm Parmenter.

“With all its scientists and staff joining us today, I extend a warm welcome to Agilex as it becomes an integral part of Healius pathology and of our future growth plan." 

Shares in Healius (ASX:HLS) are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $4.46. 

