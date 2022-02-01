Boral (ASX:BLD) unveils plan to return $3b to shareholders

Building business Boralhas announced a $3 billion return of surplus capital to shareholders following the sale its UK and Australian divestments.Boral is set pay a special dividend of $2.72 per share via a $2.65 per share capital reduction and a 7 cents per share unfranked dividend.“The return of surplus capital follows the receipt of proceeds from the sale of the North American Building Products and 50 per cent owned Meridian Brick businesses, and Australian Building Products businesses, which combined were divested for a total consideration of more than $3 billion,” said chief executive officer Zlatko Todorcevski.“In the 12 months following the sale of USG Boral and culminating with the announced sale of Boral’s North American Fly Ash business, we have completed an extensive portfolio realignment, unlocking significant value for our shareholders. Our reshaped portfolio allows us to focus on strengthening the performance and profitability of our core Australian construction materials business."Shares in Boralare trading 6.5 per cent higher at $6.25.