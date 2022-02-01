Ramsay (ASX:RHC) completes $1.4b deal to buy Elysium Healthcare

Ramsay Health Care (ASX: RHC) has completed its $1.4 billion purchase of UK-based mental healthcare provider Elysium Healthcare, announced in December.Ramsay said the acquisition is slated to provide a leg into the growing UK mental health hospital market with opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth.“Ramsay will benefit from the significant skills and experience of Elysium’s clinical and management teams,” said Ramsay's chief executive officer Craig McNally.“Acquiring Elysium strengthens our mental health portfolio across the UK, Europe, Scandinavia and Australia.”Ramsay said they will provide the proforma balance sheet position post Elysium in its FY22 half year result released to the market on February 24 next month.Shares in Ramsay Health Careare trading 1.4 per cent higher at $63.67.