Tech stocks rally, ARB rises on prelim results: ASX closes 0.2% lower

Local economic news

The Australian sharemarket finished Monday’s session slightly lower after financials weighed heavily on the market. Consumer staples also contributed to the losses while technology dominated as the best performer.Major banks weighed after ANZdropped 3.4 per cent, Commonwealthdeclined 2 per cent, National Australia Bankfell 1.9 per cent, Macquariewas down 1.8 per cent and Westpacclosed 1.6 per cent lower.Health insurer Nibalso weighed on the financial sector, closing 5.4 per cent lower as the second worst stock of the day.Global brand Ansellled the losses, closing 14.3 per cent lower at $26.76. The company downgraded its FY22 guidance after a weaker than expected first half performance.In the consumer space, supermarket giants Colesand Woolworthsfell 1.6 and 1.1 per cent respectively, while Blackmoresclosed 3.8 per cent lower.Heavyweight miners Rio Tintoand BHPclosed 1.9 and 1.2 per cent lower respectively, while Fortescue Metalsclosed 2.2 per cent higher.Onto gold stocks, Northern Starwas down 1.4 per cent, while Newcrest Mininglifted 0.2 per cent and Evolution Miningclosed 1.5 per cent higher.In the tech space, buy-now-pay-later giant Squareclosed 8.3 per cent as the best performing stock, while data operator NEXTDCclosed 3.1 per cent higher after increasing its contract utilisation by 5.5 megawatts since June 30 last year.Energy stocks finished higher led by Beach Energyup 3.9 per cent, Santosup 1.6 per cent and Woodside Petroleumclosing 0.9 per cent higher.Elsewhere, ARB Corporationreported an increase in revenue in its unaudited preliminary results for the first half of financial year 2022 despite Covid-19 challenges. Shares closed 7.9 per cent higher at $46.15.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.2 per cent or 17 points lower at 6,972.The Reserve Bank said Private sector credit in Australia rose by 0.8 per cent month-over-month in December 2021, after an upwardly revised 1.0 per cent rise from the month before which is the strongest pace since March 2020.Business credit growth slowed 1.1 per cent vs 1.6 per cent in November amid a continued rise in housing credit. Personal credit fell 0.8 per cent after gaining 0.6 per cent in November. Over the year to December, private credit rose 7.2 per cent as per the Reserve BankThe Melbourne institute inflation gauge rose by 0.4 per cent in January from 0.2 per cent the month before, up 3 per cent on a year ago.Perseus Mininghas acquired a 15 per cent interest in African gold developer Orca Gold from Resolute Mining for $19.6 million. Shares closed 1 per cent lower at $1.46.Aerial technology company Nearmapappointed Penny Diamantakiou as chief financial officer effective from today. Shares closed 6.8 per cent at $1.34.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 56 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 8 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 42 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 39 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 3.7 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Financials, down 1.8 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Block, closing 8.1 per cent higher at $161.41. It was followed by shares in ARB Corporationand Zip CoThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Ansell, closing 14.3 per cent lower at $26.76. It was followed by shares in NIB Holdingsand PointsBet HoldingsJapan's Nikkei has gained 1.2 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.1 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite is closed due to Chinese New Year.Gold is trading at US$1787.84 an ounce.Iron ore is 6.6 per cent higher at US$147.90 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 7.6 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.95 higher at US$87.77 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 70.14 US cents.