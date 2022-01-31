Nearmap (ASX:NEA) appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Nearmap (NEA:ASX) has appointed Penny Diamantakiou as chief financial officer effective from today.Penny was previously CFO for clean technology business 5B, while has also held leadership roles at Optus, Yahoo7, WooliesX and the Association for Data-Driven Marketing & Advertising.The company said Penny has had a distinguished career spanning more than 20 years as a business executive with a passion for digital, media and technology businesses."Penny will start from a strong foundation of fiscal management, reporting and transparency established by Andy, and will take our systems forward as we increasingly manage more products, customers and geographies,” said chief executive officer Rob Newman.“Just as importantly Penny shares our core values and given her passion, commitment and extensive leadership experience working at high growth digital and technology-led businesses, is the right cultural fit to help drive our business and strategy forward."Shares in Nearmapare trading 6.4 per cent higher at $1.33.