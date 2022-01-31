Stocks of the Hour: Ansell, NEXTDC & Nearmap

Ansellhas downgraded its guidance for the 2022 financial year after a weaker than expected first half performance. The global brand said margins were lower in the first half due to operational challenges from Covid-19, as well as softer demand. Shares are trading 20.5 per cent lower at $24.84.NEXTDChas increased contract utilisation by 5.5 megawatts since June 30 last year following increased customer wins. The data operator said most revenue from new contracts is expected to be recognised from FY23 following completion and commissioning of the associated data halls. Shares are trading 0.1 per cent lower at $10.38.Nearmap (NEA:ASX) has appointed Penny Diamantakiou as chief financial officer effective from today. Penny was previously CFO for clean technology business 5B, while has also held leadership roles at Optus, Yahoo7, WooliesX and the Association for Data-Driven Marketing & Advertising. Shares are trading 3.2 per cent higher at $1.29