Imugene (ASX:IMU) reports on two vaccines

Bio-tech company Imugenehas made two announcements today regarding its HER-Vaxx and PD1-Vaxx.Imugene has been granted a European patent to protect its HER-Vaxx, currently in development for patients living with gastric cancer. The patent undertaking the vaccine protects Imugene's method of composation and use, the company said.“Attaining the key European patent is an important milestone and is another major pharmaceutical market to grant patent protection for HER-Vaxx until 2036," said chief executive officer Leslie Chong.The company also announced a new clinical trial supply agreement with Roche to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its PD1-Vaxx, a B-cell activating immunotherapy targeting patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The study will be conducted at sites in USA and Australia.“It’s an outstanding accomplishment to see Imugene collaborate with Roche, in combination with our PD1-Vaxx drug."Shares in Imugeneare trading 8.9 per cent higher at $0.31.