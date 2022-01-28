Healthcare helps ASX recover, PointsBet tumbles: ASX up 0.9% at noon

The Aussie sharemarket has recovered from its heavy fall this week, opening the day in positive territory with most sectors lifting higher. The healthcare and consumer staples sectors are adding the most points while technology is performing the worst.Clinuvel Pharmaceuticalsis leading the market and healthcare sector higher, up 6.7 per cent with no official company news released today. However, ResMedis trading 0.2 per cent lower despite reporting a 12 per cent increase in revenue in its December quarter update.Supermarket giants are lifting higher with Colesup 1.7 per cent and Woolworthstrading 1.3 per cent higher.Heavyweight miners are making gains with Rio Tintoup 2.9 per cent, BHPup 2.2 per cent and Fortescue Metalstrading 1.3 per cent higher.Meanwhile gold stocks have declined, Newcrest Mininghas fallen 7.4 per cent following its Decemeber quarter update which said they are on track to deliver their FY22 guidance. Northern Starand Evolution Miningare trading 3.3 and 2.3 per cent lower respectively.Energy stocks are mixed with Woodside Petroleumtrading flat, Santosup 0.6 per cent and Beach Energytrading 1.1 per cent lower.Onto banks, NABis down 1.7 per cent, ANZis down 1.4 per cent and Commonwealthis trading 1.2 per cent lower, while Westpacis up 0.1 per cent and Macquarieis trading 0.7 per cent higher.Elsewhere, PointsBethas tumbled 7.8 per cent after its December quarter update with outlined an operating loss of $51.8 million. This is the second worst performing stock.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.9 per cent or 63 points higher at 6,901. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 54 points.The Australian Bureau of Statistics released the producer price indexes for the December quarter, which rose 1.3 per cent and was up 3.7 per cent over the past twelve months.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 2.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.1 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, trading 6.7 per cent higher at $22.36. It is followed by shares in Champion Ironand Downer EDIThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Ramelius Resources, trading 7.3 per cent lower at $1.32. It is followed by shares in PointsBet Holdingsand Newcrest MiningGold is trading at US$1797.45 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.5 per cent higher at US$138.75 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 2.9 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 70.36 US cents.