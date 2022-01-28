PointsBet (ASX:PBH) reports $51.8 million operating loss

Company News

by Lauren Evans January 28, 2022 11:35 AM

Pointsbet (ASX:PBH) reported an operating loss of $51.8 million in the December quarter, with revenue at $90.4 million.

The sports betting business reported investing cash outflows of $43.6 million, as the company finished the quarter with net cash on hand of $569 million.

PointsBet said total turnover climbed 11 per cent on the prior correspodning quarter to $1.33 billion. Meanwhile active clients in the US grew 210 per cent on the prior corresponding quarter, while clients in Australia grew 63 per cent. 

Shares in PointsBet (ASX:PBH) are trading 8.8 per cent lower at $4.59. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.