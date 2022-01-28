PointsBet (ASX:PBH) reports $51.8 million operating loss

Pointsbetreported an operating loss of $51.8 million in the December quarter, with revenue at $90.4 million.The sports betting business reported investing cash outflows of $43.6 million, as the company finished the quarter with net cash on hand of $569 million.PointsBet said total turnover climbed 11 per cent on the prior correspodning quarter to $1.33 billion. Meanwhile active clients in the US grew 210 per cent on the prior corresponding quarter, while clients in Australia grew 63 per cent.Shares in PointsBetare trading 8.8 per cent lower at $4.59.