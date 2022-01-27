Whipsaw action pushes Wall St lower, Nasdaq leads decline: ASX to rise

The Australian sharemarket is set to rebound after another session of wild swings.US stocks closed lower after they started solidly in the green, as volatility continued to underpin the performance for 2022.Now, for most of the morning, the major indexes were higher, then two hours before the closing bell, the gains fizzled away. So a big reversal, a story we have been seeing not for this week, but throughout January as traders take risk off the table. They are piling into bonds, dumping gold and stocks as we see wild market action continue.The Dow was up around 600 points and then fell by seven points and around 7 per cent off its record high. We are in correction territory for the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.Investors mulled on the comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell yesterday about hiking interest rates throughout the year, as well as digesting new economic data which was quite positive. Even though the interest rate remained unchanged, the Fed is paving the way to raise rates for the first time of this pandemic putting markets on edge.Okay, so let’s talk about the growth of the US economy. It grew 6.9 per cent on an annualized basis in the last quarter of 2021, coming in better than economists estimated, and well above the previous quarter as per the Bureau of Economic Analysis.The growth in the third quarter was squeezed due to the Delta variant, but as we saw in the holiday period, consumer and business spending helped fuel growth despite the Omicron variant going rampant. There was a rotation from Americans buying durable goods to spending it on services, a trend if it continues, will help ease supply chain constraints.For a full 2021, the economy grew 5.7 per cent, the strongest annualized pace since 1984 supported by a combination of monetary stimulus, fiscal stimulus in play that has been a help to the economy amid persistent supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures.We also received jobless claims this morning which were actually lower for the first time in a month, but still elevated at 260,000 for the week ending January 22, and came in below expectations, a sign that the impact of the Omicron variant on the labour market is starting to abate.Meanwhile, the figure I like to watch is the insured unemployment rate, so that is the number of people receiving unemployment benefits as a percentage of the labour force. That came in at 1.2 per cent for the week, seasonally adjusted unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate. Though on a four week moving average, it's sitting at the lowest level since 1973 as per the Bureau of Statistics. Indicators are pointing in the right direction and the job market looks healthy.Alright, let’s take a look at some stocks, Tesla after the EV giant beat estimates and reported a record profit amid this chip shortage, however, the company did say it's not going to produce any new models this year. Shares sank 11.5 per cent at US$829.10. The company said that the supply chain disruptions are limiting factory capacity, saying that it is likely to continue throughout this year. It shows that the pressure on the supply chain is weighed down by the shortage in labour.Elsewhere, shares in McDonald's closed 0.4 per cent lower at US$247.74 after missing estimates as rising costs weigh. Digital sales surpassed US$18 billion for the quarter as the fast food giant raised prices to offset rising costs. The fast food giant expects inflation for commodities and labor to continue into this year. A tune that we are not unfamiliar with given that many companies are paying more to attract and even retain talent.The dissipated rally has reminded us that this whipsaw action is not going to be here for some time. Apple shares lost steam ahead of the earnings results, so we will see how the Nasdaq will cope in the next session.Between now and the March Fed meeting, “choppiness” could be our “consistent” until we receive the Fed cuts its bond buying program and calls its first interest rate lift-off for real.At the closing bell, the Dow Jones closed down by a hairline, 0.02 per cent to 34,161, the S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent to 4,327 while the Nasdaq dropped 1.4 per cent to 13,353.Across the S&P 500 sectors, a mixed finish. Consumer discretionary led the losses by 2.3 per cent, followed by real estate, and industrials. Financials and technology were in the red also. Energy led the gains by 1.3 per cent, followed by utilities and consumer staples.The yield on the 10-year treasury note dipped 4 basis points, gold fell on a firmer greenback.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris added 0.6 per cent, Frankfurt climbed 0.4 per cent and London’s FTSE gained 1.1 per cent.On the London Stock Exchange, BHP gained 1.9 per cent, Rio added 2.5 per cent, BP fell 0.4 per cent and Shell rose 0.5 per cent.Asian markets closed lower. Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 3.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost almost 2 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.8 per cent lower.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 1.8 per cent lower at 6,838.30 falling for its fourth straight day, after closing in correction territory. The early rally was short-lived, led by a deep sell-off in technology shares while energy and utility stocks bucked the trend.Volatility remained on the cards as market participants cement the reality of the idea of a lift-off in interest rates on high-flying growth stocks with valuations based on future profit growth.The highly anticipated outcome from the Fed followed from news back home that Australia’s trimmed annual inflation figures climbed to seven year highs, with economists forecasting interest rate hikes to be brought forward from 2024, and the end of the bond purchase program in the first board meeting of 2022 next Tuesday.Across the Tasman, traders also digested New Zealand’s annual inflation rate jump to 5.9 per cent, its highest in 32 years as pressure looms on the NZ Reserve Bank to continue hiking interest rates.As traders mull on the imminent withdrawal of the massive monetary stimulus that has kept the financial system afloat in cash since the pandemic hit, the early rally was short-lived as the fall deepened for the technical definition of a “correction” to emerge. The record high of 7,628 in August last year was countered by a 10.4 per cent close from this peak.Meanwhile, BHPjumped 1.4 per cent higher at $45.67 after the UK court gave its tick of approval for the miner’s plan to unify its listing on the ASX. Contributing to the high volume day, fund managers, ETF providers contributed to the turnover ahead of the last day of trade for its Plc stock on London’s FTSE. Shares in Rio Tintopopped 2.1 per cent at $109.29, while Fortescue Metals Groupclosed 0.1 per cent lower at $19.48.The energy sector propped up the market supported by the price of crude as geopolitical concerns over Ukraine induced fears of tight supply. This helped Beach Energybe the best-performing stock in the ASX 200 closing 8.8 per cent higher at $1.42. It was followed by shares in Platinum Asset Managementand AusNet ServicesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Evolution Mining, closing 11.3 per cent lower at $3.46. It was followed by shares in Silver Lake Resourcesand CodanElsewhere, banks broadly fell with ANZ Banking Groupadding 1.1 per cent at $27.07 while its peers tanked. Macquarie Groupdived 3.1 per cent at $179.80, Commonwealth Bank of Australiafell 1.8 per cent at $93.78, National Australia Banklost 0.4 per cent at $27.25 while Westpac Banking Corporationclosed 0.3 per cent lower at $20.16.Gold miners fell also as the price of the precious metal declined with Evolution Miningdived 11.3 per cent at $3.46, Northern Starbackpedalled 8.2 per cent at $8.52, while Newcrest Miningdropped 5.9 per cent at $22.96.Taking all of this into the equation, the SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 1.5 per cent.The Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release the producer price indexes for the December quarter, so these are the business inflation numbers. On an annualized basis, it's expected to come in at 3.1 per cent after it rose to 2.9 per cent in the September quarter, the highest in 8 years and the strongest annual pace in a decade.There are four companies trading ex-dividend todayGryphon Capital Income Trustis paying 0.77 cents unfrankedPerpetual Credit Income Trustis paying 0.3526 cents unfrankedQualitas Real Estate Income Fundis paying 0.6318 cents unfranked360 Capital Enhanced Income Fundis paying 3 cents unfrankedThere are six companies set to pay eligible shareholders todayAustralian Unity Office FundClime CapitalCenturia Industrial ReitCenturia Office REITMetcashRAM Essential Services Property FundThere are five companies set to release quarterly updates.Champion IronMegaportNewcrest MiningPointsbet HoldingsResmedThere are two companies set to make their debut on the ASX. Keep an eye out for mining companies Belararoxand Firebrick PharmaIron ore has gained 0.5 per cent to US$138.75. Its futures are pointing to a rise of 2.6 per cent.Gold has lost $36 or almost 2 per cent to US$1796 an ounce. Silver is down $1.07 or 4.5 per cent to US$22.74 an ounce.Oil has lost $0.34 or 0.4 per cent to US$87.01 a barrel after it hit seven year highs, appears to be some exhaustion there amid the growing tension in Ukraine, and ahead of the OPEC+ meeting next week.One Australian Dollar at 8:20 AM has weakened since Thursday (71.13 US cents), buying 70.32 US cents, 52.56 Pence Sterling, 81.10 Yen and 63.09 Euro cents.