Stocks of the Hour: Zip Co, Premier Investments, Kogan

Bank of America and its related company bodies have snapped up a five per cent stake in Zip Coaccording to a regulatory filing. The American banking giant became a substantial investor on Monday buying around $95 million worth of shares at $3.21 a pop. Shares are trading 2.8 per cent lower at $3.12.Children returning to school and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions helped Premier Investmentspost a surge in half year profits despite store closures. The owner of Smiggle, Just Jeans and three other brands expects pre-tax earnings to rise up to 5.3 per cent. Shares are trading 4.9 per cent higher at $27.86.Continued supply chain interruptions and flickering demand dragged on Kogan’sprofit, resulting in a fall of just over 4 per cent over the year to $112.4 million. Increased operational costs were also to blame, though on a positive note, active customers grew more than 10 per cent on an annual basis. Shares are trading 7.9 per cent lower at $6.46.