Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) in discussions for Sezzle acquisition

Company News

by Lauren Evans January 25, 2022 11:00 AM

Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) has confirmed it is in discussions with US fintech Sezzle regarding a potential acquisition.

The buy-now-pay-later giant said there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a transaction. It will update the market accordingly.

Zip said the board remains committed to ensuring any transaction delivers value to shareholders and that the company will always be disciplined in its assessment of potential opportunities.

Shares in Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) are trading 2.4 per cent higher at $3.36. 

