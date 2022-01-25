Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) in discussions for Sezzle acquisition

Zip Cohas confirmed it is in discussions with US fintech Sezzle regarding a potential acquisition.The buy-now-pay-later giant said there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a transaction. It will update the market accordingly.Zip said the board remains committed to ensuring any transaction delivers value to shareholders and that the company will always be disciplined in its assessment of potential opportunities.Shares in Zip Coare trading 2.4 per cent higher at $3.36.