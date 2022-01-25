Stocks of the Hour: Auckland Airport, Novonix & Zip Co

Auckland Airporthas announced a 12-month delay on the first price reset in response to uncertainty in the aviation market amid the pandemic. The Price Setting Event 4 covers aeronautical prices for the five-year period from financial year 2023 to 2027. Shares are trading almost 1 per cent lower at $6.71.Novonixis committed to entering investment and supply agreements with KORE Power as part of an ongoing joint effort to strengthen the North American battery supply chain. Pending board approvals, Novonix will acquire a 5 per cent stake in KORE Power. Shares are trading 1.3 per cent lower at $8.13.Zip Coconfirms it is in discussions with US fintech company Sezzle regarding a potential acquisition. The buy-now-pay-later giant said there is no certainty these discussions will result in a transaction. It will update the market accordingly. Shares are trading 2.1 per cent higher at $3.35.