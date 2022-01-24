Uniti (ASX:UWL) receives multiple acquisition approaches

Unitihas received approaches from more than one party indicating potential interest in an acquisition of the company.The internet and telecommunications provider said that the approaches do not include detail of timing, price or conditions. It noted there is no guarantee that the approaches will result in any substantive proposals emerging.The company made the announcement in relation to its prior proposal to undertake an on-market share buyback, which was subject to its prevailing share price, market conditions and alternate uses of capital.Shares in Unitiare trading 9.4 per cent higher at $4.12.