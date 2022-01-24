Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) lowers production guidance

Regis Resourceshas lowered its full year production guidance after a geotechnical incident involving a wall slip at its Rosemont main pit and other operational challenges limiting its ability to absorb the loss of high-grade feed.The gold miner lowered its production guidance for the Duketon operation to 300,000 to 340,000 ounces, down from 340,000 to 380,000 ounces. Total production for the company is now expected to be in the range of 420,000 to 475,000 ounces, down from 460,000 to 515,000 ounces.Tropicana continues to perform as expected with production guidance remaining unchanged.As a consequence, the all-in sustaining cost guidance range for Duketon is now $1540 to $1610 an ounce, up from $1340 to $1410 an ounce. The company range is now $1425 to $1500 an ounce, up from $1290 to $1365 an ounce. The guidance for Tropicana is unchanged in relation to costs.Regis says that a lift in production in the second half of this year is expected because of increased mill feed grade at its Moolart well, increased mill feed grade and throughput at its Garden Well, and increased underground mine grade at Rosemont.Shares in Regis Resourcesare trading 12.6 per cent lower at $1.84.Image from: https://regisresources.com.au/our-assets/duketon-gold-project/rosemont/