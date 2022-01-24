Regis dives on lower guidance, Adairs takes a hit: ASX down 0.7% at noon

After dropping at Monday's open, the Australian sharemarket is in negative territory, with materials and technology stocks heavily weighing on the index. Despite most sectors being in the red, consumer staples are a bright spot.Regis Resourceshas led the market lower, diving 13.8 per cent after lowering its full year production guidance because of a geotechnical incident and other operational challenges.Heavyweight miners are down with Fortescue Metalsdeclining 2.1 per cent after announcing it has acquired Williams Advanced Engineering for $310 million. Meanwhile Rio Tintois down 1.3 per cent and BHPis trading 1 per cent lower.Lithium stocks have also tumbled with Pilbara Mineralsdown 2.5 per cent and Liontown Resourcestrading 5.9 per cent lower.Gold stocks are doing the same with Northern Startrading 3.3 per cent lower, Evolution Miningtrading 2.7 per cent lower and Newcrest Miningare trading 1.8 per cent lower.In the tech space, Novonixand Life 360are weighing the most, both down 6 per cent.Energy stocks are lower with Beach Energydown 2.3 per cent, Santosdown 1.4 per cent and Woodside Petroleumtrading 1.3 per cent lower.In other company news, furniture company Adairshas dropped 20.5 per cent to $2.95 after warning the market that its gross margins are being hit by global supply chain increases.Aristocratis down 0.9 per cent to $41.11 after announcing that the rival bidder facing Aristocrat’s bid to buy British gambling software group Playtech has dropped the pin on the deal.Onto banks, Macquarieand ANZ Bankare both down 1.1 per cent, National Australia Bankis down 0.8 per cent, Westpacis trading 0.7 per cent lower and Commonwealth Bankhas dipped 0.03 per cent lower.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.7 per cent or 50 points lower at 7,123. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 26 points.The Markit flash purchasing managers index for January was released with the key data below.Australia Composite Output Index Jan: 45.3, 5-month low (Dec final: 54.9).Australia Services Business Activity Index Jan: 45.0, 5-month low (Dec final: 55.1).Australia Manufacturing Output Index Jan: 47.7, 5-month low (Dec final: 53.6).Australia Manufacturing PMI Jan: 55.3, 5-month low (Dec final: 57.7).The best-performing sector is Real Estate Investment Trusts, up 0.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 1.8 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Uniti Group, trading 7.7 per cent higher at $4.06. It is followed by shares in REA Groupand Goodman GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Regis Resources, trading 14.2 per cent lower at $1.80. It is followed by shares in Liontown Resourcesand NovonixGold is trading at US$1834.18 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.8 per cent higher at US$137.40 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.3 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 71.80 US cents.