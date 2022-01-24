Aristocrat (ASX:ALL) on track to acquire Playtech

The rival bidder facing Aristocrat Leisure’sbid to buy British gambling software group Playtech has dropped the pin on the deal.The withdrawal of JKO Play's offer means that Aristocrat is the only player on the table able to proceed with a takeover of Playtech. The offer has been recommended by Playtech’s board, with shareholders set to vote at the start of next month.Aristocrat said the regulatory approvals process remains on track. Aristocrat is committed to completing the acquisition as quickly as possible. Aristocrat urges all Playtech shareholders to vote in favour of the acquisition.Shares in Aristocratare trading 1.8 per cent lower at $40.76.