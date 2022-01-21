ASX tumbles, Miners & energy weigh: Aus shares down 3% over the week

The Australian sharemarket plunged over 2 per cent in the afternoon session, heavily weighed down by materials and energy stocks. Friday’s session saw all sectors close in negative territory with consumer staples shedding the least.Whitehaven Coalfell 6.2 per cent to $2.77 per cent after the miner felt the impact of heavy rain across the east side of the nation. Labour shortages also weighed on operations and road access, which led to a fall in production and sales volumes for the quarter, with full year production targets cut by 5 per cent.Heavyweight miners were lower as BHPdropped 4.9 per cent, Rio Tintofell 4.2 per cent and Fortescue Metalsclosed 2.2 per cent lower.Gold stocks added to the fall except Northern Star Resourceswhich rose 1.1 per cent. Newcrest Miningwas down 1.1 per cent after Pretium shareholders approved its acquisition and Evolution Miningwas also down 1 per cent.Energy stocks suffered with Beach Energydown 3.1 per cent, Santosdown 2.6 per cent and Woodside Petroleumclosing 2.4 per cent lower.In the tech space, Nuixtumbled 22.6 per cent to $1.60 as legal costs haunted the software firm. The company expects to report a substantial fall in earnings for the first half of the financial year 2022. Existing customers have helped buoy the company’s revenue while earnings from new customers are lower. Revenue is set to come in 3.5 per cent lower at $82 million to $85 million compared to the prior corresponding period.In other company news, Virtus Healthwelcomed yesterday’s announcement from the Victorian Government after listening to the many people impacted by the suspension of IVF procedures in Victoria. Shares closed 0.6 per cent higher at $7.24.Major banks closed lower led by Macquarie Bankdown 3.8 per cent, ANZ Bankfell 1.6 per cent, Commonwealthand National Australian Bankwere both down 1.3 per cent and Westpacclosed 0.6 per cent lower.Elsewhere, chemicals company Nufarmclosed 2.6 per cent after raising US$350 million to refinance debt.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 2.3 per cent or 167 points lower at 7,176. Over the week it closed 3 per cent or 218 points lower.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 74 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 28 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 184 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 173 points when the market next opens.All sectors closed in the red. The sector with the fewest losses was Consumer Staples, down 1.1 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Materials, down 3.5 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Ramelius Resources, closing 2.9 per cent higher at $1.59. It was followed by shares in Boraland Gold Road ResourcesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Paladin Energy, closing almost 11 per cent lower at $0.77. It was followed by shares in Zip Coand Lynas Rare EarthsJapan's Nikkei has lost 1.5 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.7 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost almost 1 per cent.Over the last four trading days, the Dow Jones lost 3.5 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 4 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 5.2 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1841.70 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.6 per cent higher at US$133.65 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.8 per cent.Light crude is trading $1.84 lower at US$83.71 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 71.87 US cents.