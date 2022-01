Chemical manufacturer Nufarmhas raised $US350 million in bonds maturing in 2030 to refinance debt.The 144A regulation S offer will pay a coupon of 5pc and settle on January 27 this year. The issuers were Nufarm’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Nufarm Australia and Nufarm Americas. Proceeds will be used to repay notes maturing in 2026, by way of a redemption.Shares in Nufarmare trading 2.4 per cent lower at $4.53.