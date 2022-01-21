Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) welcomes Victoria's IVF backdown

by Lauren Evans January 21, 2022 11:19 AM

Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) welcomes yesterday’s announcement from the Victorian Government after listening to the many people impacted by the suspension of IVF procedures in Victoria.

All IVF treatments and other procedures in NSW, Queensland and internationally are not currently impacted by elective surgery restrictions, while IVF procedures in Victoria can restart. 

“This is tremendous news for women and couples across Victoria who need access to time-critical IVF procedures in order to have a baby,” said chief executive officer of Virtus Kate Munnings.

“We thank our patients for their support, particularly as the restrictions in IVF procedures in Victoria has been so distressing for so many. The support from patients, our staff and the community in highlighting the importance of providing continuous access to fertility services has been remarkable.”

Over the past few weeks Melbourne IVF’s clinics remained open, providing care for patients via fertility specialist video consultations, providing counselling services as well as providing other fertility treatments.

Shares in Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) are trading 0.8 per cent higher at $7.26. 

